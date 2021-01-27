INLOCK (ILK) Trading Down 10% This Week

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One INLOCK coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, INLOCK has traded down 10% against the dollar. INLOCK has a market cap of $5.69 million and $370.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.85 or 0.00876308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00050081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.46 or 0.04362609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018114 BTC.

INLOCK Profile

ILK is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,908,346 coins. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io . The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog . The Reddit community for INLOCK is https://reddit.com/r/INLOCK and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Inlock is a blockchain-based lending ecosystem that enables cryptocurrency users to manage short-term liquidity issues by taking a loan tieing their existing cryptocurrencies as collateral. The Inlock platform is the intermediary to record the transactions between the two parties that establish a link. Lenders offer a loan in the platform, and their risk is similar to a bank deposit due to his collateral can be swapped to fiat. On the other side, a borrower is able to set his conditions in the Inlock ecosystem such as amount, duration without taking a fixed rate fluctuation for exchange. ILK the utility Ethereum-based token (ERC20) for the Inlock platform. The ILK token is a payment method in the ecosystem and a contract generator. “

INLOCK Coin Trading

INLOCK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

