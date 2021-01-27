INLOCK Market Cap Reaches $5.58 Million (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, INLOCK has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. INLOCK has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $361.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INLOCK coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00072117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.29 or 0.00918234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.17 or 0.04374449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017638 BTC.

INLOCK Coin Profile

ILK is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,908,346 coins. The Reddit community for INLOCK is https://reddit.com/r/INLOCK and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io . INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Inlock is a blockchain-based lending ecosystem that enables cryptocurrency users to manage short-term liquidity issues by taking a loan tieing their existing cryptocurrencies as collateral. The Inlock platform is the intermediary to record the transactions between the two parties that establish a link. Lenders offer a loan in the platform, and their risk is similar to a bank deposit due to his collateral can be swapped to fiat. On the other side, a borrower is able to set his conditions in the Inlock ecosystem such as amount, duration without taking a fixed rate fluctuation for exchange. ILK the utility Ethereum-based token (ERC20) for the Inlock platform. The ILK token is a payment method in the ecosystem and a contract generator. “

Buying and Selling INLOCK

