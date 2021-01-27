Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Trading Down 0.9%

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.63 and last traded at $28.63. Approximately 5,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 44,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 289.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the third quarter valued at $212,000.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.