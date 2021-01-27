Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 2,204.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,788 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $16,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of PSEP opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95.

