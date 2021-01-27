Insider Buying: Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,108.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 58,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,640. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $171.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This is an increase from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 41.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOCH. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.