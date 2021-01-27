Insider Buying: Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC) Insider Purchases 390,000 Shares of Stock

Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC) insider Eamonn Rothwell acquired 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.04) per share, with a total value of £1,505,400 ($1,966,814.74).
Shares of Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) stock opened at GBX 348 ($4.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of £650.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.34. Irish Continental Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 494.50 ($6.46).
