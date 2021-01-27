Insider Buying: Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC) Insider Purchases 390,000 Shares of Stock

Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC) insider Eamonn Rothwell acquired 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.04) per share, with a total value of £1,505,400 ($1,966,814.74).

Shares of Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) stock opened at GBX 348 ($4.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of £650.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.34. Irish Continental Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 494.50 ($6.46).

About Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

