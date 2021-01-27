Insider Selling: 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) COO Sells 20,500 Shares of Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TWOU traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,265,000 after buying an additional 3,614,768 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,901,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,663,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 645,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,528,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

