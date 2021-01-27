Insider Selling: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CFO Sells 24,910 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Reichling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50.

Shares of AXDX traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,492,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,509. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $854.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXDX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $318,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,564 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 9.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.