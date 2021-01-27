Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $3,303,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ADPT stock traded down $7.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,515. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after purchasing an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 124,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

