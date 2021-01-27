Insider Selling: Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider Sells 454 Shares of Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AMED traded down $24.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.66. 308,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

