Insider Selling: Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Sells 391,130 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $14,546,124.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72.

Shares of CWH stock traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $36.47. 2,663,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -55.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 488.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Camping World by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

