Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 20,699 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 20,699 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $5,652,275.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $22.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,760. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $302.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.66 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.87.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

