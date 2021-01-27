Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Sells 6,877 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBSH traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.39. 732,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,576. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $73.17.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 450,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,772,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.