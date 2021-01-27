Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total value of $9,790,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,281.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.00. 4,370,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,799. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,265.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day moving average is $94.30. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Datadog by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after acquiring an additional 366,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Datadog by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after acquiring an additional 506,450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Datadog by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,759,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,779,000 after acquiring an additional 281,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Datadog by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after acquiring an additional 447,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.