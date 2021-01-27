Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $821,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,964.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $392,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $413,025.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $187,818.75.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $5.52 on Wednesday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,799. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,265.58 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

