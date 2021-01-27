Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 894,001 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $2,583,662.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,283,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,317.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
EMAN traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. 1,887,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,790. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.53 million, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.82.
eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
eMagin Company Profile
eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.
