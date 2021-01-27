Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 894,001 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $2,583,662.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,283,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,317.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EMAN traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. 1,887,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,790. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.53 million, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

