Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 56,250 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $15,562,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total value of $15,408,111.51.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total value of $11,963,017.50.
- On Friday, January 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50.
- On Monday, January 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total value of $11,606,807.50.
- On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $11,264,470.00.
- On Friday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total value of $11,877,097.50.
- On Monday, January 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $12,055,202.50.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $11,861,435.00.
- On Tuesday, December 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00.
Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.14. 28,653,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,580,502. The company has a market capitalization of $775.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.08.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
