Insider Selling: GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) COO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GOCO stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 1,496,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,896. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOCO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

