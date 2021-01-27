Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $3.93 on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. 1,208,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,105. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,747 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,605 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 498.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,357 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Insmed by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 763,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 303,026 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26,977 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.