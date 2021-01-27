Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells 5,324 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $59.19. 1,069,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,003. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 130.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

