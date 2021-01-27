Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Major Shareholder Sells 89,333 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 89,333 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $6,647,268.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Salesforce.Com, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 16,320 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,162,473.60.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $43,200.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 57,068 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $4,129,440.48.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 300 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 101,300 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $7,347,289.00.

Shares of nCino stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.64. 1,465,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,150. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.99. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $857,394,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,956,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,912,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,004,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.