Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Sells 125,406 Shares of Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 125,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $4,557,254.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 973,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,388,291.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Hunkapiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $8,426,868.94.

On Friday, January 22nd, Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $23,433,882.12.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Hunkapiller sold 251,837 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,785,110.11.

On Friday, November 20th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 147,799 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,233,242.89.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 38,381 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $602,965.51.

On Thursday, November 12th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $3,346,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. 5,633,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,813,960. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -107.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

