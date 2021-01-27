Insider Selling: REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.57. 503,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,293. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after acquiring an additional 110,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100,220 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 748.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 71,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.