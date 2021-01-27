Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Sells 21,642 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $543,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,665,212 shares in the company, valued at $41,830,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $205,914.60.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $322,629.00.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,623. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -145.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLQT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

