Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO Sells 21,664 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $544,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,566,909 shares in the company, valued at $39,376,423.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $207,666.00.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00.
Shares of SLQT traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.34. 1,246,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -145.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 15.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
See Also: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.