Insider Selling: Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) insider Alistair Marks sold 100,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22), for a total transaction of £93,000 ($121,505.10).

Alistair Marks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Alistair Marks sold 400,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £360,000 ($470,342.30).

SRE traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 93.10 ($1.22). The company had a trading volume of 843,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.84. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 44.35 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.90 ($1.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The firm has a market cap of £980.18 million and a P/E ratio of 7.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

