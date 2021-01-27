Insider Selling: Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) Insider Sells 111,000 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total value of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).
Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,502 ($19.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,395.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,262.73. Softcat plc has a 52-week low of GBX 832.17 ($10.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,627 ($21.26).
Softcat plc (SCT.L) Company Profile
