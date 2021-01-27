Insider Selling: Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) Insider Sells 111,000 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total value of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,502 ($19.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,395.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,262.73. Softcat plc has a 52-week low of GBX 832.17 ($10.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,627 ($21.26).

Softcat plc (SCT.L) Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

