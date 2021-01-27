Insider Selling: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 943,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Montgomery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.86. 2,765,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,334. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

