Insider Selling: The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) COO Sells 3,147 Shares of Stock

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CLX traded up $9.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,393. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.