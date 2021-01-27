Insider Selling: The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) COO Sells 3,147 Shares of Stock

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:CLX traded up $9.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,393. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.
The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.
The Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
