Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) CEO Sells 53,246 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE TRV traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day moving average is $124.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,856 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,462,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

