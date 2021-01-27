Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TRV traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.50. 1,637,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,577. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after acquiring an additional 378,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 140,516 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.