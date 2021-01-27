Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TOL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.57. 3,314,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,022. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOL. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

