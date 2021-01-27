Insider Selling: Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Sells 488 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Thomas Nichols Thompson sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $24,585.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 487,778 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,255.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Nichols Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Thomas Nichols Thompson sold 311 shares of Truist Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $14,380.64.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,671,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,959. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $7,800,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

