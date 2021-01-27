Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Sells 2,140 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $54,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 34,972 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $902,627.32.

On Thursday, January 21st, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $2,511.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,516 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $1,268,599.92.

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 26,677 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $687,733.06.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 29,110 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $755,404.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,666 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $1,313,665.70.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,079,466.96.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,695,612.60.

NASDAQ PCVX traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,373. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

