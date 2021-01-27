Insider Selling: Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Insider Sells 334,249 Shares of Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. 5,036,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,203. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.