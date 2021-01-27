Insider Selling: Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Insider Sells 334,249 Shares of Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Vistra stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. 5,036,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,203. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99.
Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.
