Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $429,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ XPEL traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.02. 299,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,328. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in XPEL by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.