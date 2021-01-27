Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0168 on Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 22% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $27,966.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00074735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.00895718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00049526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.00 or 0.04410594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,390,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

