Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.
Several research firms have weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd.
In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,246.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $9,024,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
