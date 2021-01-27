Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Price Down 9.3% on Insider Selling

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s share price was down 9.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $38.32. Approximately 1,208,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 914,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

Specifically, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,600 shares of company stock worth $9,139,004. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 191.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,605 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,747 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 498.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,357 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 65.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 763,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 303,026 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 630.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 262,874 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

