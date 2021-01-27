Insolar Price Tops $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Insolar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insolar has a market capitalization of $843,045.20 and $802,990.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insolar has traded 142.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008972 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 86.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

Buying and Selling Insolar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

