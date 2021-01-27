InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Down 9.6%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was down 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.69. 14,379,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 23,609,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSPR. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get InspireMD alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.41.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 110.91% and a negative net margin of 276.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Research analysts predict that InspireMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.