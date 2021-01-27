Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,326.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,190.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3,178.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,661.64.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

