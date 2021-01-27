Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading Down 8.6%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $259.18 and last traded at $260.00. 715,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 497,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.14 and a 200-day moving average of $236.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Insulet by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

