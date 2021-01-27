Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Raised to $80.00 at JMP Securities

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

IART has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NASDAQ IART opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 104.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $70.67.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

