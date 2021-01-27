Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $80.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Integra LifeSciences traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $70.51, with a volume of 4297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.