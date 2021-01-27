Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Robert Holmes Swan Buys 27,244 Shares

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,644,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,568,410. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

