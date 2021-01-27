Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 9.6%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.00 and last traded at $58.11. 3,231,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 2,055,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,451,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,839 shares of company stock worth $10,876,074. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

