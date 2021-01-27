International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Trimmed by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after purchasing an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.22. The stock had a trading volume of 399,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day moving average of $122.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,387 shares of company stock worth $960,196. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.