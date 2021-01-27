International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (ICAGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 889,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,128. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 103.79% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

