Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Boosted by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 122.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,693,000 after buying an additional 549,117 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after buying an additional 282,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.67.

INTU traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.04. 45,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,557. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

